European Insurance And Occupational Pensions Authority: MoUs With UK Authorities In The Area Of Insurance And Pensions

On 5 March 2019, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and all national competent authorities (NCAs) of the European Economic Area (EEA) with competencies in insurance agreed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Bank of England in its capacity as the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom (UK).
The MoUs took effect on 1 January 2021, at the end of the transition period following the departure of the UK from the European Union.
The following MoUs were agreed:
- A multilateral MoU on supervisory cooperation, enforcement and information exchange between the EEA NCAs and the UK Authorities.
- A bilateral MoU between EIOPA and the UK Authorities on information exchange and mutual assistance in the field of insurance regulation and supervision.
These MoUs ensure cooperation in the fields of insurance prudential and conduct supervision, for mutual assistance and regular exchange of information.
In addition, EIOPA has agreed a multilateral memorandum of understanding with the Pensions Regulator, which also came into effect on 1 January 2021.
Visit the dedicated webpage for more information related to the UK's departure from the European Union.