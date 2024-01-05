Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority: Monthly Update Of The Symmetric Adjustment Of The Equity Capital Charge For Solvency II – End-December 2023

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has published the technical information on the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II with reference to the end of December 2023.

Legal Background

The symmetric adjustment is regulated mainly in Article 106 of Directive 2009/138/EC (Solvency II Directive); Article 172 of the of the Delegated Regulation of Solvency II as well as in EIOPA's Final report on ITS on the equity index for the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge: Read more

