European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V (EHC) Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

Successfully raising €200 million, fully dedicated to the European healthcare sector
19th SPAC listing on Euronext markets in 2021, of which 13 in Amsterdam
Euronext today congratulates the European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. (EHC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: EHCS). It is the 19th SPAC to list on Euronext markets, 13 of which have listed on Euronext Amsterdam.
EHC aims to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector. The Company focuses on companies or businesses with a special focus on the subsectors Biotechnology and Specialty Pharma, Pharma Services, Medical Technology and Medical Devices, Diagnostic and Lab Services, Bioinformatics as well as Life Science Tools.
The admission and issue price of EHC shares was set at €10 per share. The SPAC listing successfully raised €200 million altogether. EHC is sponsored by affiliates of the company's board of directors.