European Council President Charles Michel On The Agreement On The Future EU-UK Relationship

The announcement that the negotiators have reached an agreement is a major step forward to establish a close relationship between the EU and the UK.
We thank the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier for their tireless efforts.
Charles Michel, President of the European Council:
“For our citizens and businesses a comprehensive agreement with our neighbour, friend and ally is the best outcome. Over the past years the EU has shown unity and determination in its negotiations with the UK. We will continue to uphold the same unity.”
“These have been very challenging negotiations but the process is not over. Now is the time for the Council and the European Parliament to analyse the agreement reached at negotiators’ level, before they give their green lights.”