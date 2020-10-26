Euronext - Second Dress Rehearsal Guidelines - Oslo Cash 31 October

Euronext will hold its second Dress Rehearsal for the Oslo Cash Markets on Saturday 31 October 2020. Clients are reminded that participation in at least one of the two Dress Rehearsals for the Oslo Cash migration is mandatory.
Clients should register via the registration web form available on the Connect customer portal. The Dress Rehearsal Guidelines is now available.
SECOND CASH DRESS REHEARSAL ON 31 OCTOBER
As mentioned in the Info Flash of 29 September 2020 and Operational Notice of 22 October 2020, the second Dress Rehearsal for the Oslo Cash migration to Optiq will take place on Saturday 31 October 2020. Clients are reminded that participation in at least one of the two Dress Rehearsals for the Oslo Cash migration is mandatory. Clients who did not participate in the Dress Rehearsal from 10 October 2020 should please ensure their participation in this one.
In order to participate, three prerequisites are required:
■ Order Production Logical Accesses
■ Pass Functional Conformance test
■ Conduct connectivity tests in Production
More information on each step can be found in the Info Flash of 29 September 2020.
Clients who have not yet completed their Functional Conformance must contact Client Services as soon as possible to complete it.
Clients who intend to participate in this second Dress Rehearsal are asked to register here before Friday 30 October 2020.
Euronext reminds clients that the Conformance test, validation tests such as MDG, Saturn, Front-to-back testing, and participation in at least one Dress rehearsal are mandatory prior to the migration date, which is planned on 9 November 2020, pending regulatory approval. Full details are available in the Oslo Migration Guidelines.
DOCUMENTATION
■ Dress Rehearsal Guidelines 31 Oct: Oslo Bors Migration - CASH DRESS REHEARSAL GUIDELINES
■ Migration Guidelines: Oslo Bors Migration Guidelines V2.4
■ IT documentation: Optiq for Oslo IT Documentation
Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.
Operational Client Services Desk
Telephone:
|
Belgium: +32 2620 0585
|
|
Portugal: +351 2 1060 8585
|
France: +33 1 8514 8585
|
|
Netherlands : +31 20 721 9585
|
Ireland: +353 1 6174 289
|
|
UK: +44 207 660 8585
Email: clientsupport@euronext.com Service hours: 08:00 – 19:00 CET