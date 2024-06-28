Euronext - Portugal Capital Markets Day: Connecting Investors And Opportunities In The Capital Markets

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, and AEM, the Portuguese Issuers Association, today announced the success of the first edition of the Portugal Capital Markets Day, an initiative dedicated to highlighting the wealth of opportunities available within the Portuguese economy, with a particular focus on the capital markets. This initiative, supported by AON as the main sponsor, and VdA - Vieira de Almeida and JP Morgan as sponsors, aims to connect investors, corporations and financial institutions, fostering stronger investment ties and economic growth.

The primary objectives of the Portugal Capital Markets Day are to promote investment opportunities in Portugal, with a focus on listed companies, by showcasing major economic structural trends, as well as relevant insights into selected sectors that are currently experiencing growth and transformation. The event seeks to enhance market visibility for Portuguese companies in the global capital markets, encouraging investment partnerships and facilitating company growth. Furthermore, it provides a platform for meaningful interactions between investors, corporates, financial experts, regulators and government officials, stimulating networking and collaboration.

The Portuguese Minister of State and Finance, Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, the Portuguese Minister of Economy, Pedro Reis, the Chairperson of CMVM, Luís Laginha de Sousa, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., Stéphane Boujnah, and the Chairman of the Portuguese Issuers Association, Miguel Athayde Marques, along with high-level representatives from Portuguese companies in the Health, Energy, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Tourism sectors, contributed to making this event a top-tier opportunity for fostering collaboration towards a common goal: boosting growth.

One-on-one meetings: record number of meetings and investor participation

The direct personal meetings component of the Portugal Capital Markets Day has already proven to be a great success, with participation from 50 institutional investors and more than 30 investment entities. Featuring presentations from 20 top-tier Portuguese companies, the one-on-one meetings highlighted the attractiveness of these companies. Over 100 meetings and around 250 contacts and introductions between company executives and potential investors were conducted, fostering direct and impactful dialogues.

Conference: Invest in Portugal – Insights on an Economy in Transformation

The conference brings together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss key trends and challenges in the Portuguese industrial environment. Over 300 people are gathered today in Lisbon in person to hear discussions and insights including sustainable finance, technological innovation, and the future of investment in Portugal. Noteworthy speakers will share their insights, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and strategic perspectives.

Report: Structural Trends Shaping Portugal's Economy and Growth

The report "Structural Trends Shaping Portugal's Economy and Growth," produced by the Centre for Applied Research (CEA) of the Universidade Católica Portuguesa at the request of Euronext and AEM, highlights several key developments in Portugal's economic landscape. The report identifies five key economic sectors for their significant contribution to the economy, promising growth trends and supportive regulatory environments.

Healthcare: Portugal’s healthcare sector accounts for 11% of GDP, higher than the OECD average, indicating strength and potential. Private providers have a relevant presence in the market, which is highly fragmented, offering numerous opportunities for consolidation and efficiency improvements. Promising areas include biotechnology start-ups, care of the elderly, medical tourism, and veterinary care.

Energy: The energy market in Portugal is undergoing significant transformation with a pioneering stance on renewable energy investments, led by Portuguese companies with a broad international footprint. The sector is driven by its focus on renewable energy and global transformation efforts, presenting ample opportunities for sustainable development. Investments in wind and solar energy projects, green hydrogen and lithium are particularly noteworthy, supported by a stable political environment and diverse market participants.

Real Estate and Tourism: Portugal's real estate and tourism sectors are thriving, with substantial growth in inward foreign investment. The country's strategic location, high quality of life and competitive property prices make it an attractive destination for real estate investments. The tourism industry, backed by a rich cultural heritage and innovative practice, offers opportunities in asset management, sustainable tourism, and the development of diverse entertainment experiences.

Agriculture and Forestry: The agricultural and forestry sectors in Portugal benefit from favourable climate conditions, strategic location, and a commitment to sustainability. These sectors contribute significantly to the economy, with agricultural exports growing by 45% between 2018 and 2022. Key investment opportunities lie in advanced agricultural technologies, sustainable forestry management, and the production of higher-value products like wine, olive oil, and horticultural goods.

Infrastructure: Portugal's strategic geographic location at the crossroads of important maritime and air routes linking Europe with other continents gives it a unique advantage, making it an attractive destination for infrastructure investments. Since joining the European Union (EU), the Portuguese government has demonstrated a proactive approach to improving infrastructure, facilitated by a combination of public funding and private investment. These efforts are geared towards modernising existing infrastructure, developing new assets to meet future demands, and ultimately driving socio-economic development. Future key investment areas will be rail transport, ports, airports, water and cultural infrastructure. Portugal is becoming a hub for technological innovation and start-ups. The public support for tech initiatives, coupled with a skilled workforce and favourable business environment, fosters a dynamic ecosystem for technology companies. Growth opportunities are abundant in areas such as digital transformation, fintech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Isabel Ucha, CEO of Euronext Lisbon and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: “Organising the Portugal Capital Markets Day has been a proud achievement for us. This initiative is testament to the breadth of opportunities within the Portuguese economy and a crucial step towards highlighting our potential on the global stage. We are not only showcasing the strength of our current industries but also looking ahead to areas where Portugal can significantly enhance its competitiveness, while looking at the role that capital markets can perform in meeting financing needs. This initiative is a catalyst for future growth, fostering meaningful connections and investments, and we hope it will contribute to drive our companies and our economy forward.”

Miguel Athayde Marques, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AEM, said: “The Portugal Capital Markets Day successfully fills a critical gap and the one-on-one meetings form a vital roadshow for Portuguese companies. This allows the global investment community to engage with the top management of the largest Portuguese companies and see how growth companies are changing the economic scene. The initiative not only connects stakeholders, but also catalyses new collaborations and investments. It will propel companies to new heights, helping the Portuguese economy to grow in the context of wide European and world markets. We sincerely appreciate the participation of so many business and institutional leaders, including the Minister of State and Finance, the Minister of Economy, and the Chair of CMVM, whose insights enrich our discussions and reinforce Portugal's commitment to fostering a robust capital market environment.”

Annexes: Full Report on “Structural Trends Shaping Portugal's Economy and Growth" produced by Centro de Estudos Aplicados da Universidade Católica Portuguesa at the request of Euronext and AEM.