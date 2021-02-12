Euronext Norwegian Derivatives Contracts Expands To Green Stocks

From today options and futures will be listed on the green companies Tomra, NEL og Scatec.
In December 2020, the Oslo Børs Derivatives market successfully migrated onto the Euronext Optiq® platform, further supporting the growth of Oslo Børs thanks to an enlarged pool of liquidity and investors, and a flexible and agile trading technology.
“Following this milestone, the Norwegian contracts are benefiting from increased interest from the Euronext member base. Multiple Euronext clients have already extended their membership to the Oslo market, and others will follow over the next weeks and months. As more members connect with the local market liquidity, we expect to see improvements in liquidity and volumes on the OBX Index Future, OBX Index Options and the Individual Equity Options contracts already listed,” says Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs.
“NEL, Tomra and Scatec have been at the centre of investors' attention, as they have been part of a green wave of sustainable investing on Oslo Børs in 2020,” explains Amundsen.
Options and futures on these three stocks, in addition to the sports retailer XXL ASA are available from today.
About NEL, Tomra and Scatec
-
The hydrogen technology company NEL ASA is an OBX index constituent, and the second most traded stock on Oslo Børs in 2020. It is currently no. 16 in terms of market capitalisation on the Oslo market.
-
Tomra Systems ASA provides technology solutions that enable the circular economy, and has been listed on the exchange since 1985. It is an OBX Index constituent and was the 11th most traded stock on Oslo Børs in 2020, and the 12th largest company.
-
Scatec ASA is a solar power company which entered the OBX Index in June 2020, and reached the 15th place in terms of turnover in 2020. Its market capitalisation also places it in the top 15 in terms of size.