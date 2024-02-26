Euronext launches Daily Options on the CAC 40 ® index for short-term trading strategies and exposure to the main index of Euronext Paris Euronext pioneered Daily Options on the AEX ® index in 2008 and now expands its offering to the CAC 40 ® index The new Daily Options meet growing investor demand, especially from institutional and retail investors looking to respond quickly to market fluctuations







Euronext today announced the launch of Daily Options on the CAC 40® index, enabling investors to execute short-term trading strategies and gain exposure to the main index of Euronext Paris. Having been the first exchange in Europe to introduce Daily Options, with the launch of Daily Options on the AEX® index in 2008, Euronext has now expanded its Daily Options offering to the CAC 40® index. Daily Options enable the execution of short-term trading strategies, offering enhanced flexibility to navigate and mitigate the impact of short-term market fluctuations. Investors can now choose from a full range of maturities on France’s top blue-chip stocks in the central order book, going from daily to five years.

Daily Options on the CAC 40® offer high strategy agility through daily expiries and a diverse range of strikes, giving investors autonomy and flexibility. Investors can react swiftly to market movements, gaining targeted exposure around key events, and benefit from high Theta and Gamma, utilising time decay and increased sensitivity to small price movements. Additionally, their lower time value makes Daily Options more cost-effective compared to longer-dated alternatives.

Daily Options on the CAC 40® index are European-style options that are settled at the end of the trading day. They are cash-settled.

Daily Options on the CAC 40® index benefit from Euronext’s expertise in providing financial derivatives across major asset classes with consistent liquidity through a central order book, with widely disseminated prices, tradable through over 20 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), in a transparent and reliable exchange environment.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade at Euronext, said: “In 2008, Euronext launched Daily Options on the AEX® index, becoming the first stock exchange in Europe to offer a full range of maturities, from one day to five years. Today, we are delighted to launch Daily Options on the CAC 40® index, providing investors with enhanced trading opportunities. The launch demonstrates Euronext’s ability to adapt and expand its solutions on the derivatives market, responding to the needs of investors seeking to react quickly to market fluctuations. Euronext will continue to innovate its derivatives offering in the coming months.”