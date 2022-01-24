Euronext Launches 7th Edition Of Its Pan-European Pre-IPO Educational Programme TechShare

Euronext announces the launch of the seventh edition of its successful pre-IPO programme TechShare. This pan-European pre-IPO educational programme supports European Tech companies aiming to go public in the next 1 to 3 years.
This year 1211 Tech companies will take part in the programme in ten European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.
The majority of companies participating in TechShare are from the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) (64%) and life sciences sectors (27%), with an increasing number of cleantechs (7%)1. Participants have a mature corporate profile, generating annual revenues of approximately €32 million on average and employing around 150 people. Participants raised €14 million on average in 2020. The majority is currently backed by private equity or venture capital funds.
Listing venue of choice for Tech companies
With over 750 Tech companies listed on its markets, Euronext is the number one equity listing venue for Tech in Europe. In 2021 Euronext registered an all-time record of 212 listings, with more than 50% from the Tech sector, boosted by a fast-growing cleantech franchise, with 43 new listings in this sector.
Since the launch of Euronext’s TechShare pre-IPO educational programme in 2015, more than 650 alumni have participated. Of the 17 listed alumni in total, 10 have listed on Euronext markets in 2021:
- Choice NV (direct listing, no capital raised – 26 February)
- Obiz SA (€11.3 million raised – 26 May)
- Transitions Evergreen (reverse listing, no capital raised – 21 June)
- Biotalys (€47.5 million raised – 2 July)
- Enogia (€11.1 million raised – 14 July)
- Astrocast (€37.4 million raised – 25 August)
- Afyren (€70.4 million raised – 1 October)
- Waga Energy (€126.2 million raised – 27 October)
- MotorK (€74.7 million raised – 5 November)
- HealthBeacon (€25.0 million raised – 15 December)
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said: “Euronext is strongly committed to support European growth, providing Tech companies with a unique ecosystem focusing on their needs. Following an all-time record year for equity listings in 2021, and as the largest equity listing venue for Tech companies in Europe, Euronext has become the go-to market for this sector to finance growth steps through an IPO.”
Six-month training programme
As of the end of January 2021, the 121 participants will start their journey learning about the roadmap towards an IPO through a six-month training programme structured around several main complementary modules. There will be workshop sessions in each country with expert partners covering the IPO process, the legal perspective, IPO valuation, equity story, financial communication, corporate governance and post-listing requirements. Companies will also benefit from extensive individual coaching sessions with audit firms, lawyers, communication specialists and investor relations specialists providing customised advice.
Over the course of the programme, top executives from European companies in the life sciences, cleantech and TMT industries will lead the expert sessions and group workshops. They will cover topics such as the entrepreneurial mindset, leading growth, scaling beyond borders, attracting talents and managing ownership. In total, 67 expert partners from the financial ecosystem in Europe will contribute to the programme.
Notes to Editors:
1 Excluding Norway, as the final number of participants was not yet known at the moment of writing
2 The remaining 2% of the companies is categorized as 'other'