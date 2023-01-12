Euronext Corporate Services’ IntegrityLog Supports Greater Protection For Whistleblowers In Finland

Euronext Corporate Services’ IntegrityLog supports the implementation of the European Union (EU) Whistleblower Directive in Finland. The online tool can automate whistleblowing for companies in a safe and anonymous way to guarantee protection for whistleblowers.

On 9 December 2022, the Finnish law implementing the EU Whistleblower Directive was adopted by the Finnish parliament and will come into force in January 2023, changing the way whistleblowers are protected. The new law includes the obligation for companies and public institutions with at least 50 employees, as well as municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants, to implement a whistleblowing system.

Euronext Corporate Services welcomes this adoption and advocates for other EU Member States to implement the Directive into their national systems as well as strengthening the law beyond its requirements to provide full protections for whistleblowers.

IntegrityLog, a Euronext Corporate Services online reporting portal for whistleblowing, supports companies by ensuring confidentiality and anonymity in compliance with best practices, including GDPR for data processing. Companies using IntegrityLog can view the progress of all their reports at a glance via the intuitive IntegrityLog dashboard, as well as receiving notifications when deadlines are approaching, as required by the new EU legislation on whistleblowing, ensuring compliance at all times.

Pierre-Edouard Borderie, Head of Euronext Corporate Services, said: “As the EU Whistleblowing Directive is being implemented in most European countries, organisations need to build infrastructure to facilitate the integration of this new regulation. Companies must ensure that a secure channel for receiving whistleblowers’ reports is put in place. IntegrityLog’s user-friendly, efficient digital system can play a pivotal role in companies’ compliance with the regulation, meeting all security and data protection procedures as well as compliance needs.”

IntegrityLog: www.complylog.com/products/integritylog/