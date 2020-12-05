 Skip to main Content
Euronext Confirms Successful Oslo Børs Derivatives And Fixed Income Migration To Euronext Systems

Date 05/12/2020

Euronext confirms the successful migration of Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income onto the Euronext systems and invites clients to prepare themselves for the start of Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income market operations on Optiq® on Monday 7 December 2020.


Euronext is pleased to confirm that Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income market operations on Optiq® will start with effective date of Monday 7 December 2020, following the successful Oslo Børs
Go-Live preparation session held on Saturday 5 December 2020.

Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income operations have been migrated from the current system onto Euronext systems. More information can be found in the migration guidelines.

DOCUMENTATION

■     Migration GuidelinesOslo Børs Migration Guidelines V2.4.2

■     Go-Live weekend preparation guidelines: Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income Go-Live preparation guidelines

 

Further information:

Operational Client Services Desk clientsupport@euronext.com

Belgium +32 2 620 0585

France +33 1 8514 8585

Ireland +353 1 617 4289

Netherlands +31 20 721 9585

Norway +31 20 721 9585

Portugal +351 2 1060 8585

UK +44 20 7660 8585

 

 