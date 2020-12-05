Euronext Confirms Successful Oslo Børs Derivatives And Fixed Income Migration To Euronext Systems

Euronext confirms the successful migration of Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income onto the Euronext systems and invites clients to prepare themselves for the start of Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income market operations on Optiq® on Monday 7 December 2020.
Euronext is pleased to confirm that Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income market operations on Optiq® will start with effective date of Monday 7 December 2020, following the successful Oslo Børs
Go-Live preparation session held on Saturday 5 December 2020.
Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income operations have been migrated from the current system onto Euronext systems. More information can be found in the migration guidelines.
DOCUMENTATION
■ Migration Guidelines: Oslo Børs Migration Guidelines V2.4.2
■ Go-Live weekend preparation guidelines: Oslo Børs Derivatives and Fixed Income Go-Live preparation guidelines
