Euronext Confirms Successful Oslo Børs Cash Equities, Structured Products And ETFs Migration To Euronext Systems

Euronext confirms the successful migration of Oslo Børs Cash Equities, Structured Products and ETFs onto the Euronext systems and invites clients to prepare themselves for the start of Oslo Børs Cash Equities, Structured Products and ETFs market operations on Euronext systems on Monday 30 November 2020.
Euronext is pleased to confirm that Oslo Børs Cash Equities, Structured Products and ETFs market operations on Euronext systems will start with effective date of Monday 30 November 2020, following the successful Oslo Børs Go-Live preparation session held on Saturday 28 November 2020.
Oslo Børs Cash Equities, Structured Products and ETFs operations have been migrated from the current system onto Euronext systems. More information can be found in the migration guidelines.
DOCUMENTATION
■ Migration Guidelines: Oslo Børs Migration Guidelines V2.4.1
■ Go-Live weekend preparation guidelines: Oslo Børs Cash Go-Live preparation guidelines
Further information:
Oslo Migration Support oslomigration@euronext.com
Operational Client Services Desk clientsupport@euronext.com