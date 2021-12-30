Euronext Confirms Its Position As Number One Equity Listing Venue In Europe In 2021

-
2021 record year for Euronext’s primary markets
212 new equity listings on Euronext markets in 2021 – an all-time record – representing an aggregated market capitalization of €123 billion, and raising €26 billion in new capital
14,600+ new bond listings on Euronext markets in 2021, including 400+ new ESG bond listings
700+ new clients for Euronext Corporate Services in 2021
Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, registered record activity on primary markets in 2021, confirming its position as the number one equity listing venue in Europe and as the worldwide leader in debt listing.
Euronext, with exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Milan and Paris, is the home to 1,959 listed equity issuers, worth €6.9 trillion in all. As of today, Euronext is by far the largest stock market operator in the European region in terms of aggregated market capitalization and 25% of the shares traded in the European region are traded on Euronext markets.
In 2021, Euronext welcomed 212 new equity listings, an all-time record, representing an aggregated market capitalization of €123 billion, and raising €26 billion.
This performance confirmed Euronext’s leadership as the leading European equity listing venue in most sectors:
- 442 large capitalizations[1] are listed on Euronext markets, of which 18 new large capitalization listings in 2021, including blue chip international issuers, namely Allfunds (Spain), CTP (Czech Republic), InPost (Poland), Majorel (Luxembourg) and Universal Music Group (US);
- Over 700 Tech issuers are listed on Euronext markets, of which 109 new listings in 2021, boosted by a fast-growing cleantech franchise, with 43 new listings;
- Euronext is the European leader in SPACs, with 22 new listings in 2021, accounting for 49% of new SPACs listed in Europe;
- Over 1,500 SMEs are listed on Euronext markets, of which 194 new listings in 2021.
Euronext debt listing business has also grown significantly in 2021, reinforcing its worldwide leadership position:
- Over 14,600 new bond listings in 2021, +35% compared to 2020.
- In total, more than 52,000 total bonds listed in 2021, surpassing 2020's total of 48,000 bonds listed.
- Euronext’s leadership position in ESG bonds strengthened with more than €420bn amount issued and an impressive growth stemming from over 400 new ESG bonds in 2021, compared to over 200 in 2020.
Euronext Corporate services, the high-growth suite of digital and corporate solutions has also grown significantly with more than 700 new clients added in 2021, supported by the acceleration in digitalisation trends. Corporate Services now counts over 4,000 clients across 25 countries.
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. said: “Euronext is the largest equity listing venue in Europe, combining the strengths and dynamism of its exchanges, united by its unique single liquidity pool. In 2021, Euronext confirmed its position as the leading European market infrastructure, thanks to Borsa Italiana joining the Group in April 2021, and benefiting from post-Brexit conditions. The record number of listings demonstrated Euronext’s commitment to its mission to support clients in financing their strategic investment and development projects through its transparent and efficient markets across Europe”.
[1] Issuers with a market capitalization above €1bn