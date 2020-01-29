Euronext Appoints Øivind Amundsen As CEO Of Oslo Børs

Euronext announced today that the Boards of Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA and Oslo Børs ASA have approved the appointment of Øivind Amundsen as CEO of Oslo Børs VPS Holding and Oslo Børs. This appointment follows Håvard S. Abrahamsen’s resignation from his position as President and CEO of Oslo Børs VPS Holding and Oslo Børs. Mr Abrahamsen will also step down from his position as member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V.. The Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. has subsequently nominated Mr Amundsen as member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., subject to formal appointment by an Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Euronext N.V. and the usual regulatory non-objections.
Øivind Amundsen has been Euronext’s Head of Listing for Norway and International Listings since Oslo Børs joined Euronext in June 2019. He joined Oslo Børs in 2010 as head of the legal department and Executive Vice President responsible for Primary Markets. Prior to re-joining Oslo Børs, Mr Amundsen was a partner in the law firm Selmer working on public equity capital transactions. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at KLP whilst he started his career as a lawyer in the legal department of Oslo Børs. Øivind Amundsen is Cand. jur from the University in Bergen, an authorized financial analyst from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration. He is also a graduated officer from the Norwegian Naval Academy.
Håvard S. Abrahamsen said: “I accepted the role of President & CEO of Oslo Børs VPS in early December 2018, before the acquisition process had begun. The role I now have is different from what I signed up for and expected, and this is the sole reason for my resignation. Since June 2019, I have been pleased and honoured to run the initial phase of the integration of Oslo Børs VPS within Euronext. I believe that Oslo Børs VPS joining Euronext offers great prospects for strengthening capital markets in Norway and in the Nordic region. I am confident that Øivind Amundsen, with his long experience at Oslo Børs, has all the skills and energy to take the growth ambitions of Oslo Børs to the next level. I wish him, Oslo Børs VPS and Euronext all the best going forward.”
Stéphane Boujnah said: “We are very pleased to welcome Øivind Amundsen in the position of CEO of Oslo Børs to the Managing Board of Euronext. Under his leadership, building on his strong experience with capital markets in Norway, we shall continue focusing on delivering the best services to our clients. I would like to thank Håvard S. Abrahamsen for his contribution to the integration of Oslo Børs VPS in the Euronext Group.”