Euronext Annual Conference 2020 - Stakeholders Gather To Discuss Accelerating Growth In Europe

Today, the 9th edition of the Euronext Annual Conference drew nearly 850 participants and speakers representing listed companies, investors, private equity firms, banks, financial advisors, regulators, government officials and more. At this key annual rendez-vous for the financial community, speakers shared their vision for growth in Europe and confirmed their commitment to sustainable finance that creates long-term value.
This year Euronext was honoured with the presence of Siv Jensen, Norway’s Minister of Finance, who presented Norwegian projects for developing sustainable finance in Europe, and Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister for the Economy and Finance, who gave the closing address.
The #1 exchange financing Europe’s real economy
The 2020Euronext Annual Conference follows an active year for stock markets in Europe which reached record highs; however, primary markets deal flow only picked up in the second half. Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris played a critical role for companies, raising nearly €114 billion[1] . In 2019, Euronext markets welcomed 47 listings, that together raised nearly €4.7 billion.
Euronext is now the leading stock exchange in Europe, ahead of London and Frankfurt, in both aggregate market capitalisation and number of tech issuers.
|Listing Benchmark
|LSE Group
|Euronext Group
|Deutsche Börse
|Nasdaq Nordic
|# of Issuers
|SMEs
|1593
|1110
|352
|787
|Large Cap
|425
|318
|143
|163
|Total
|2018
|1428
|493
|950
|Aggregate Market Cap in €bn
|SMEs
|239
|177
|68
|116
|Large Cap
|3344
|4200
|1926
|1444
|Total
|3582
|4377
|1994
|1560
|# of Tech issuers
|467
|481
|197
|310
|Market Cap of Tech issuers
|191
|659
|305
|199
|*Source: Data is sourced from Dealogic and Euronext data as of Dec 31st 2019
Non active secondary issuers have been excluded from the scope for comparability
Confirming capital markets’ commitment to accelerating the transition to sustainable growth
The Euronext Annual Conference also offered an opportunity to take a fresh look at how European businesses can secure efficient financing from capital markets. Throughout the day, issuers, investors and other financial market players brought new insights on several major challenges faced today: How can Europe deliver further integration of the Capital Markets Union? How can we maintain capital markets’ and individual shareholders’ participation in corporate equity when private equity financing is growing so fast? What are the unexpected impacts on capital markets of accommodating monetary policies?
The ambitions of sustainable finance, encompassing respect for the environment, social responsibility and governance (ESG), were also a focus of the discussions.
Introducing new Euronext guidelines to issuers for ESG reporting
As part of its Let’s Grow Together 2022 strategy, Euronext highlighted its commitment to developing sustainable financing, and introduced a set of guidelines for issuers on ESG best practices. Drawing on recommendations from the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative, the guidelines are designed to help listed companies structure their approach to ESG. Euronext developed them in partnership with the financial community, and has plans to distribute the doucment widely in the coming weeks.
“Euronext is the leading stock exchange in Europe serving the real economy, and has indeniable value for companies seeking growth and investors seeking returns. In 2020, this means promoting genuinely sustainable growth that strikes the right social and environmental balance, and addresses the climate change challenges that financial markets must help meet. In line with the commitments of our Let’s Grow Together 2022 strategic plan, Euronext is dedicated to accelerating the transition to sustainable growth. Last November we reinforced our green bond offering in Dublin; today we are publishing a guide to best ESG practices for issuers,” declared Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext.
[1] Source: Euronext, data at 31 December 2019.
Figures include funds raised on listing including overallotments; secondary issues include only public offerings and private placements; and bond issues include only those by listed companies.