Euronext Announces Volumes For October 2023

Date 09/11/2023

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for October 2023.

 

Euronext fixed income volumes continue to perform extremely well. MTS Cash average daily volumes were up +76.1% year on year to €27,833 million in October 2023 (the highest ADV in two years), and MTS Repo term adjusted average daily volume stood at €499,317 million, up +26.6% compared to the same period last year and the highest TAADV recorded since March 2020.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

