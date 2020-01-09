Euronext Announces Volumes For December 2019

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2019. Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS, below figures include all Oslo activity from July 2019 [1](of which Fishpool in future commodity and OTC derivatives designated as Taylor Made).
- Cash trading
In December 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,351 million, down -3.6% compared to December 2018 and up +1.5% from the previous month.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €208 million, down -21% compared to December 2018 and up +8% from the previous month. At the end of December 2019, 1,240 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.
For the year 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,192.5 million (-9.3% compared to the year 2018).
- Derivatives trading
In December 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 618,023 contracts, down -11.6% compared to December 2018 and up +13.5% compared to the previous month. In detail:
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 253,493 contracts, down -17.2% compared to December 2018 and up 20% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 300,535 contracts, down -12.9% compared to December 2018 and up +9.8% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 46,516 contracts, up +21.9% compared to December 2018 and down -17.0% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 17,479 contracts, up +75.6% compared to December 2018 and up +386.8% from the previous month.
Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 596,374 contracts (-4.2% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 15,254,071 contracts (-0.4% compared to the end of December 2018).
- FX spot trading
In December 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $15,857 million, down -17.0% compared to December 2018 and up +6.3% from the previous month.
For the year 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $18,282 million (-9.2% compared to the year 2018).
- Listings
In December 2019, Euronext had four new listing of which Mare Nostrum on Euronext Growth that all together raised €8 million. In addition, €3.6 billion was raised in follow-on equity. A total of €92.6 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds of which €1,740 million of green bonds from BNP Paribas (€750 million), BPCE (€500 million), CNP Assurances (€250 million) and Nexity (€240 million).
[1] Capital raised and Derivatives volumes figures have been revised for July 2019 for Oslo Børs activity.