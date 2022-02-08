Euronext Announces The Launch Of Tech Leaders, The Segment Dedicated To Tech Companies, With A Full Suite Of Pre-IPO And Post-IPO Services

-
The Tech Leaders segment will include high-growth listed Tech companies that meet a set of financial and non-financial criteria, and will benefit from dedicated post-IPO services
-
This strong commitment to the Tech sector will also include a set of pre-IPO services for private Tech companies that have not yet listed and are considering an IPO on Euronext markets
-
The composition of the Tech Leaders segment and the details of services offered will be announced during Q2 2022
Euronext, the leading European market infrastructure, today announced the forthcoming launch of Tech Leaders, a segment dedicated to highlighting the visibility and attractiveness of high-growth listed Tech companies among international investors, together with a suite of services to support them all along their financial journey. Alongside this segment, Euronext is launching a full suite of pre-IPO services to attract private Tech listing candidates to Euronext’s markets, supporting their growth financing needs.
Euronext’s Tech Leaders segment will provide listed Tech companies with enhanced visibility among Euronext’s large international investor base, as well as access to the largest financing liquidity pool in Europe, whose platform Optiq®[1] attracted 25% of European share trading activity in 2021. The Tech Leaders segment will be composed of innovative and high-growth Tech companies that are listed on Euronext markets and comply with a set of financial and non-financial criteria that set them apart in terms of market capitalisation, free-float, and growth profile. Tech companies listed on this segment will benefit from increased visibility towards investors and services to facilitate their access to financing throughout their growth journey.
This initiative includes a comprehensive offering of pre-IPO services to support future listings of high-growth Tech companies, leveraging on Euronext’s flagship pre-IPO programme TechShare. Euronext will propose notably executive training and coaching, advisory services and corporate access to investors, to prepare private Tech companies for their potential future IPO.
Euronext will develop and deploy these initiatives in close cooperation with both public and private institutions.
Subject to regulatory approval where relevant, the composition of the Tech Leaders segment and details of the services offered will be announced during Q2 2022.
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said: “Euronext is already the leading listing venue in Europe for Tech companies, and we are committed to supporting the next generation of innovation-driven Tech companies across Europe. With the number of companies reaching unicorn status in Europe increasing, and a growing number of companies with a unicorn or decacorn valuation, this swift acceleration of growth in the European Tech sector also means significantly increased need for funding needs as companies embark on scaling their successful business models globally. Euronext aims to support this fast-growing sector by helping companies meet their funding needs and gain a higher profile among international investors. This new segment on our capital markets, Tech Leaders, and affiliated services, will open the door to the development of an increasing number of Tech unicorns, with primary markets helping to support them to grow further.”
Euronext is the number one equity listing venue for Tech in Europe, with 763 listed Tech companies, representing an aggregated market capitalisation of €1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Euronext is a European leader in cleantech listings, with 161 cleantech companies listed on its markets. An additional 11 biotech companies and 6 medtech companies were listed on Euronext as of 31 December 2021.
Euronext is the leading listing venue in Europe and welcomed in 2021 212 new equity listings, an all-time record. More than 50% of the companies listed in 2021 belong to the Tech sector, among these: Allfunds, Exclusive Networks, Believe, Aramis, OVHcloud, and Aker Horizons.
[1] Borsa Italiana capital markets will migrate to Optiq trading platform in 2023 (subject to regulatory approvals)