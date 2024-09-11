Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Euronext Announces September 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The BEL® Family Indices

Date 11/09/2024

Euronext today announced the results of the September 2024 quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG, which will take place after markets close on Friday 20 September 2024 and be effective from Monday 23 September 2024.

Results of the Quarterly Review

BEL 20®

No changes in the composition of the index.

 BEL Mid®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: 
- DECEUNINCK
- ECONOCOM GROUP

 BEL Small®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: 
DECEUNINCK -
ECONOCOM GROUP -
HYLORIS -

 BEL® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: 
D'IETEREN GROUP COLRUYT

 The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 18 September 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review BEL® Family

The BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 11 December 2024.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg