Euronext Announces September 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The BEL® Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the September 2024 quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG, which will take place after markets close on Friday 20 September 2024 and be effective from Monday 23 September 2024.

Results of the Quarterly Review

BEL 20®

No changes in the composition of the index.

BEL Mid®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: - DECEUNINCK - ECONOCOM GROUP

BEL Small®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: DECEUNINCK - ECONOCOM GROUP - HYLORIS -

BEL® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: D'IETEREN GROUP COLRUYT

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 18 September 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review BEL® Family

The BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 11 December 2024.