Euronext Announces September 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The BEL® Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the September 2024 quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG, which will take place after markets close on Friday 20 September 2024 and be effective from Monday 23 September 2024.
Results of the Quarterly Review
BEL 20®
No changes in the composition of the index.
BEL Mid®
|Inclusion of:
|Exclusion of:
|-
|DECEUNINCK
|-
|ECONOCOM GROUP
BEL Small®
|Inclusion of:
|Exclusion of:
|DECEUNINCK
|-
|ECONOCOM GROUP
|-
|HYLORIS
|-
BEL® ESG
|Inclusion of:
|Exclusion of:
|D'IETEREN GROUP
|COLRUYT
The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 18 September 2024.
All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review BEL® Family
The BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.
Next Index Steering Committee Review: 11 December 2024.