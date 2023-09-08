BV_Trial Banner.gif
Euronext Announces September 2023 Quarterly Review Results Of The MIB ESG

Date 08/09/2023

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the MIB ESG index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 15 September 2023 and will be effective from Monday 18 September 2023.

 

Results of the Quarterly Review

MIB ESG Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

Euronext retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 September 2023.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review MIB ESG Family

The MIB ESG is reviewed quarterly in March, September and December. The full annual review is in June.

Next Index Review: Friday 8 December 2023.

