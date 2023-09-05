Euronext Announces September 2023 Quarterly Review Results Of The AEX® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the September 2023 quarterly review for the AEX®, AMX®, AScX® and AEX® ESG, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 15 September 2023 and will be effective from Monday 18 September 2023.
Results of the Quarterly Review
AEX®
No changes in the composition of the index.
AMX®
No changes in the composition of the index.
AScX®
No changes in the composition of the index.
AEX® ESG
No changes in the composition of the index.
The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 September 2023.
All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review AEX® Family
The AEX® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.
Next Index Steering Committee Review: 5 December 2023.