Euronext Announces September 2023 Quarterly Review Results Of The AEX® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the September 2023 quarterly review for the AEX®, AMX®, AScX® and AEX® ESG, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 15 September 2023 and will be effective from Monday 18 September 2023.

Results of the Quarterly Review

AEX®

No changes in the composition of the index.

AMX®

No changes in the composition of the index.

AScX®

No changes in the composition of the index.

AEX® ESG

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 September 2023.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review AEX® Family

The AEX® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 5 December 2023.