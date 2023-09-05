BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

Euronext Announces September 2023 Quarterly Review Results Of The AEX® Family

Date 05/09/2023

Euronext today announced the results of the September 2023 quarterly review for the AEX®, AMX®, AScX® and AEX® ESG, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 15 September 2023 and will be effective from Monday 18 September 2023.

 

Results of the Quarterly Review

AEX®

No changes in the composition of the index.

AMX®

No changes in the composition of the index.

AScX®

No changes in the composition of the index.

AEX® ESG

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 September 2023.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review AEX® Family

The AEX® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 5 December 2023.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg