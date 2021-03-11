 Skip to main Content
Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC® Family Indices

Date 11/03/2021

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC® Family indices. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday, 22 March 2021.


Results of the Quarterly Review:

CAC 40® Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

CAC® Next 20 Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

FAURECIA

TECHNIPFMC

 

TECHNIP ENERGIES

CAC® Large 60 Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

FAURECIA

TECHNIPFMC

 

TECHNIP ENERGIES

SBF 120® Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

VALNEVA

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

CARMILA

 

ROBERTET

CAC® Mid 60 Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

TECHNIPFMC

FAURECIA

TECHNIP ENERGIES

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

VALNEVA

CARMILA

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

ROBERTET

CAC® Small Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

VALNEVA

CARMILA

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

ROBERTET

 

LATECOERE

 

GRAINES VOLTZ

 

CAC® Mid & Small Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

TECHNIPFMC

FAURECIA

TECHNIP ENERGIES

 

LATECOERE

 

GRAINES VOLTZ

 

CAC®  All-Tradable Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

LATECOERE

 

GRAINES VOLTZ

 

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday, 17 March 2021.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 10 June 2021.

“CAC”, “CAC 40” and “SBF 120” are registered trademarks of Euronext N.V. or its subsidiaries.

Review CAC® Family indices

The CAC® Family is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in September. The March, June, September and December reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies and to replace removed constituents.