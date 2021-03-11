Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC® Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC® Family indices. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday, 22 March 2021.
Results of the Quarterly Review:
CAC 40® Index
No changes in the composition of the index.
CAC® Next 20 Index
Inclusion of:
Exclusion of:
FAURECIA
TECHNIPFMC
TECHNIP ENERGIES
CAC® Large 60 Index
Inclusion of:
Exclusion of:
FAURECIA
TECHNIPFMC
TECHNIP ENERGIES
SBF 120® Index
Inclusion of:
Exclusion of:
VALNEVA
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
CARMILA
ROBERTET
CAC® Mid 60 Index
Inclusion of:
Exclusion of:
TECHNIPFMC
FAURECIA
TECHNIP ENERGIES
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
VALNEVA
CARMILA
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
ROBERTET
CAC® Small Index
Inclusion of:
Exclusion of:
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
VALNEVA
CARMILA
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
ROBERTET
LATECOERE
GRAINES VOLTZ
CAC® Mid & Small Index
Inclusion of:
Exclusion of:
TECHNIPFMC
FAURECIA
TECHNIP ENERGIES
LATECOERE
GRAINES VOLTZ
CAC® All-Tradable Index
Inclusion of:
Exclusion of:
LATECOERE
GRAINES VOLTZ
The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday, 17 March 2021.
All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Next Index Steering Committee Review: 10 June 2021.
Review CAC® Family indices
The CAC® Family is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in September. The March, June, September and December reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies and to replace removed constituents.