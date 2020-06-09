Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Results Of The AEX, AMX, AScX

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the AEX®, AMX® and AScX® indices. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday, 22 June.
Results of the June 2020 Review
AEX® No changes in the composition of the index.
AMX® No changes in the composition of the index.
AScX® No changes in the composition of the index.
The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday, 17 June 2020. All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review AEX Family The AEX Family is reviewed quarterly in June, September and December. The full annual review is in March. The June, September and December reviews serve to include new entrants in case the index consists of less than the standard number of constituents and to facilitate inclusion of highly ranked non- constituents, for example recently listed companies.