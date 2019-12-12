Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Results For The PSI 20

Euronext yesterday announced the results of the quarterly review for the PSI 20®. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 23rd December 2019.
Results of the December 2019 Review
PSI 20®
No changes in the composition of the index.
|
INCLUSION OF:
|
EXCLUSION OF:
|
-
|
-
The PSI Committee retains the right to change to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 18 December 2019.
All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review PSI 20®
The PSI 20® is reviewed quarterly in June, September and December. The full annual review is in March.
The quarterly reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies and other eligible non-constituents that rank 15th or better. Furthermore constituents whose ranking has become lower than 25th will be removed. Possibly eligible non-constituents are added in order to maintain at least 18 constituents in the index.