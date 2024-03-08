Euronext Announces March 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC SBT 1.5°

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC SBT 1.5° index, which will take place after markets close on Friday 15 March 2024 and be effective from Monday 18 March 2024.

Results of the Quarterly Review

CAC SBT 1.5° Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: BOUYGUES FNAC DARTY ALTEN PLUXEE

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 March 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review CAC® SBT 1.5°

The CAC® SBT 1.5° is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December).