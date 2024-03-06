Euronext Announces March 2024 Annual Review Results Of The PSI®

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review for the PSI®, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 15 March 2024 and will be effective from Monday 18 March 2024.

Results of the annual review

PSI®

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 March 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review PSI®

The PSI® is reviewed quarterly in June, September, and December. The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 12 June 2024.