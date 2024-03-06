Euronext Announces March 2024 Annual Review Results Of The BEL® Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the March 2024 annual review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG, which will take place after markets close on Friday 15 March 2024 and be effective from Monday 18 March 2024.

Euronext also announces changes in the minimum Free Float Velocity criteria for the BEL 20 following a consultation.

Results of the Annual Review

BEL 20®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: EURONAV APERAM LOTUS BAKERIES PROXIMUS

BEL Mid®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: APERAM AGFA-GEVAERT PROXIMUS EURONAV LOTUS BAKERIES

BEL Small®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: AGFA-GEVAERT

BEL® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: AGEAS BPOST EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT PROXIMUS

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 March 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Changes to the BEL 20 minimum Free Float Velocity criteria per June 2024 Review

A consultation took place in January and February 2024 on the Free Float Velocity criteria applicable for the BEL 20 Index. As a result of the consultation, Euronext will lower the Free Float Velocity threshold for current constituents to remain eligible for Index inclusion from 25% to 15%. For companies currently not included in the BEL 20 Index, the Free Float Velocity threshold will be lowered from 35% to 25%. No changes are made to the Free Float Velocity thresholds of the BEL Mid and BEL Small Indices.

Review BEL® Family

The BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: Wednesday 12 June 2024.