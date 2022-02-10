Euronext Announces Launch Of AEX® ESG Index To Meet Market's Financial Community's Sustainable Investment Needs

-
New index identifies 25 companies within AEX® and AMX® Indices demonstrating best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices
-
3rd ESG Index variant for national blue-chip indices, following successful launch of CAC® 40 ESG Index (France) and MIB® ESG Index (Italy)
Euronext today announces that it will launch a new ESG Index on Euronext Amsterdam, the AEX® ESG Index. This index will identify the 25 companies that demonstrate the best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices from the 50 constituents of the AEX® and AMX® indices. The launch of this sustainable index follows the successful launch of the French CAC40® ESG Index and the Italian MIB® ESG Index. In launching this new suite of ESG indices, Euronext is responding to the growing demand for sustainable investment tools from investors and the wider market. The launch of the AEX® ESG Index is scheduled during the course of Q2 2022.
The AEX® ESG Index combines measurement of economic performance with Environmental, Social and Governance impacts in line with the UN Global Compact principles1. For the index market data, Euronext has partnered with Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company and a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings and data. Sustainalytics will provide the ESG assessment of companies for the composition of the index.
Powered by Sustainalytics ESG data, the AEX® ESG index is designed to facilitate the adoption of mainstream ESG investment approaches by institutional and private investors:
- It reflects a relative ranking for the 25 “Best-in-Class” companies based on ESG Risk Rating criteria assessed by Sustainalytics.
- It incorporates negative screening and norm-based exclusion filters applied in accordance with the UN Global Compact Principles.
- Its methodology will evolve to integrate new EU regulations and standards as they emerge.
- The composition of the index will be revised quarterly under supervision of an independent committee.
- The index methodology will be developed in line with the principles of the CAC40® ESG and MIB® ESG indices.
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: “With our new AEX® ESG Index Euronext responds to the market’s growing demand for sustainable investment tools, as we have already witnessed with the other two ESG indices that have been launched successfully. All three indices allow investors to finance high-impact projects and companies in line with the UN Global Compact Principles.
We are strongly committed that capital markets can empower sustainable growth. We see it as our role to promote the evolution of companies to more sustainable business models. As the leading index provider in Europe we are therefore continuously taking steps to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy.”
Shila Wattamwar, Global Head of Retail & Wealth ESG Strategy & Strategic Partnerships at Sustainalytics, said: “Sustainalytics is proud to be a partner to Euronext, with our leading ESG risk ratings and research underpinning their new AEX ESG Index. With more demand than ever for reliable ESG signals, providing inputs into market-leading indexes through our collaboration with Euronext will enable investors to further integrate ESG factors into their benchmarking and product creation. We look forward to seeing the launch of the index and to expanding our relationship with Euronext going forward.”
Backkground:1 The UN Global Compact principles lay out companies’ fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Euronext has endorsed these principles and contributed to the UN Global Compact Sustainable Oceans Business Group, formalising the UN Blue Bond principles.