Euronext Announces June 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC SBT 1.5°

Date 14/06/2024

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC SBT 1.5° index, which will take place after markets close on Friday 21 June 2024 and be effective from Monday 24 June 2024.

Results of the Quarterly Review

 

CAC SBT 1.5° Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: 
L'OREAL  
PERNOD RICARD  
WENDEL  

 

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 June 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review CAC® SBT 1.5°

The CAC® SBT 1.5° is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). 

