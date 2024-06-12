Euronext Announces June 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The BEL® Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the June 2024 quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG, which will take place after markets close on Friday 21 June 2024 and be effective from Monday 24 June 2024.
Results of the Quarterly Review
BEL 20®
|Inclusion of:
|Exclusion of:
|AZELIS GROUP
|-
BEL Mid®
|Inclusion of:
|Exclusion of:
|CIE BOIS SAUVAGE
|AZELIS GROUP
|-
|ORANGE BELGIUM
BEL Small®
|Inclusion of:
|Exclusion of:
|-
|MITHRA
BEL® ESG
|Inclusion of:
|Exclusion of:
|COLRUYT
|EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT
|PROXIMUS
|-
The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 June 2024.
All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Changes to the BEL 20 minimum Free Float Velocity criteria applied in June 2024 review
A consultation took place in January and February 2024 on the Free Float Velocity criteria applicable for the BEL 20 Index. As a result of the consultation, Euronext has lowered the Free Float Velocity threshold for current constituents to remain eligible for index inclusion from 25% to 15%. For companies currently not included in the BEL 20 Index, the Free Float Velocity threshold is lowered from 35% to 25%. No changes are made to the Free Float Velocity thresholds of the BEL Mid and BEL Small Indices. These changes have been applied for the June 2024 quarterly review.
Review BEL® Family
The BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.
Next Index Steering Committee Review: Wednesday 11 September 2024.
|