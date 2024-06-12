Euronext Announces June 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The BEL® Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the June 2024 quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG, which will take place after markets close on Friday 21 June 2024 and be effective from Monday 24 June 2024.

Results of the Quarterly Review

BEL 20®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: AZELIS GROUP -

BEL Mid®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: CIE BOIS SAUVAGE AZELIS GROUP - ORANGE BELGIUM

BEL Small®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: - MITHRA

BEL® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: COLRUYT EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT PROXIMUS -

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 June 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Changes to the BEL 20 minimum Free Float Velocity criteria applied in June 2024 review

A consultation took place in January and February 2024 on the Free Float Velocity criteria applicable for the BEL 20 Index. As a result of the consultation, Euronext has lowered the Free Float Velocity threshold for current constituents to remain eligible for index inclusion from 25% to 15%. For companies currently not included in the BEL 20 Index, the Free Float Velocity threshold is lowered from 35% to 25%. No changes are made to the Free Float Velocity thresholds of the BEL Mid and BEL Small Indices. These changes have been applied for the June 2024 quarterly review.

Review BEL® Family

The BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: Wednesday 11 September 2024.