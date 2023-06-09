BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

Euronext Announces June 2023 Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC SBT 1.5°

Date 09/06/2023

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC SBT 1.5° index, which will take place after markets close on Friday 16 June 2023 and be effective from Monday 19 June 2023.

 

Results of the Quarterly Review

CAC SBT 1.5° Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

VIVENDI

-

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 14 June 2023.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review CAC® SBT 1.5°

The CAC® SBT 1.5° is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December).

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach