Euronext Announces Its Financial Calendar For 2022

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced its financial calendar for 2022, set as follows:
- Full-year 2021 results:
- Release on Thursday 10 February 2022, after market closing
- Analysts conference on Friday 11 February 2022, at 9.00am (CET)
- Quiet period from 21 January to 10 February 2022
- Q1 2022 results:
- Release on Tuesday 17 May 2022, after market closing
- Analysts conference on Wednesday 18 May 2022, at 9.00am (CEST)
- Quiet period from 27 April to 17 May 2022
- Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Wednesday 18 May 2022, at 10.30am (CEST)
- H1 2022 results:
- Release on Thursday 28 July 2022, after market closing
- Analysts conference on Friday 29 July 2022, at 9.00am (CEST)
- Quiet period from 8 July to 28 July 2022
- Q3 2022 results:
- Release on Thursday 3 November 2022, after market closing
- Analysts conference on Friday 4 November 2022, at 9.00am (CET)
- Quiet period from 14 October to 3 November 2022
All corporate information on Euronext, such as its financial statements or its investors presentations, is available on Euronext’s website in the Investors’ section (euronext.com/investors)