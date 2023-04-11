Euronext Announces Highest Cash Volumes In A Year In March 2023

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for March 2023.

Euronext reached the third highest equity value traded in history on 17 March with €27.6 billion traded, following an uptick in volatility. Over March 2023, €12.7 billion of average daily traded volumes was reported on Euronext markets, the highest level in 12 months. During this time, Euronext reinforced its position as the venue of price formation in Europe1 thanks to its continued superior market quality.

Q1 2023 also marks the 1 million lots traded of the CAC 40 Total Return Future since its inception in October 2018, followed by two monthly volume records in a row, with average daily volume of 3,626 lots traded in January 2023 and 4,222 lots traded in February 2023. These volumes demonstrate the attractiveness of this innovative derivative product.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes