Euronext Announces December 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC 40 ESG®

Date 12/12/2024

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC 40 ESG® index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 20 December 2024 and will be effective from Monday 23 December 2024.

Results of the Quarterly  Review

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 18 December 2024.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

The CAC 40 ESG® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). Next CAC Steering Committee Review: 13 March 2025.

