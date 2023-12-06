BV_Trial Banner.gif
Euronext Announces December 2023 Quarterly Review Results Of The PSI®

Date 06/12/2023

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the PSI®, which will take place after markets close on Friday 15 December 2023, and be effective from Monday 18 December 2023.

 

Results of the Quarterly Review

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of  Wednesday 13 December 2023.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review PSI® Family

The PSI® is reviewed quarterly in June, September, and December. The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review:  6 March 2024

