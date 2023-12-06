Euronext Announces December 2023 Quarterly Review Results Of The BEL® Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the December 2023 quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG, which will take place after markets close on Friday 15 December 2023 and be effective from Monday 18 December 2023.

Results of the Quarterly Review

BEL 20®

No changes in the composition of the index.

BEL Mid®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: HOME INVEST BE. SIPEF

BEL Small®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: HOME INVEST BE. CRESCENT HYBRID SOFTWARE GR

BEL® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: AZELIS GROUP BEKAERT INTERVEST OFF-WARE ONTEX GROUP XIOR SOLVAY

Pending shareholder approval on the spin-off of Syensqo from Solvay, a revised Selection Ranking may be established. Based on the Free Float Market Capitalisation after the first day of trading, Euronext will evaluate whether this would lead to a revised selection of the 20 companies in the BEL 20 Index and other indices that are part of the BEL Family. Further communication on this, if applicable, will be provided by Euronext after the first day of trading on 11 December 2023.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 December 2023.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review BEL® Family

The BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: Wednesday 6 March 2024.