Euronext Announces December 2021 Quarterly Review Results Of The BEL® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid® and BEL Small® indices, which will take place after markets close on Friday 17 December 2021. The new composition will be effective from Monday 20 December 2021.
Results of the quarterly review
No changes in the composition of the index.
BEL Mid®
No changes in the composition of the index.
BEL Small®
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
/
|
Bone Therapeutics
|
|
Nyrstar
The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 15 December 2021.
All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review BEL® Family
The BEL® Family is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review of the BEL® 20 is in March. The June, September and December reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of highly ranked non-constituents (for example recently listed companies) and to replace removed constituents.
Next BEL Steering Committee meeting: Wednesday 9 March 2022