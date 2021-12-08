 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Euronext Announces December 2021 Quarterly Review Results Of The BEL® Family

Date 08/12/2021

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid® and BEL Small® indices, which will take place after markets close on Friday 17 December 2021. The new composition will be effective from Monday 20 December 2021.

Results of the quarterly review

BEL 20®

No changes in the composition of the index.

BEL Mid®

No changes in the composition of the index.

BEL Small®

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

/

Bone Therapeutics

 

Nyrstar

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 15 December 2021.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review BEL® Family

 

The BEL® Family is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review of the BEL® 20 is in March. The June, September and December reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of highly ranked non-constituents (for example recently listed companies) and to replace removed constituents.

Next BEL Steering Committee meeting: Wednesday 9 March 2022