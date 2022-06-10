BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

Euronext Announces Annual Review Results Of The MIB ESG

Date 10/06/2022

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review for the  MIB ESG index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 17 June 2022 and

 

Results of the Annual Review

MIB ESG Index

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

ANIMA HOLDING

AUTOGRILL

UNIPOLSAI

BREMBO

MFE - B

 

Euronext retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 15 June 2022.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

 

Review MIB ESG Family

The MIB ESG is reviewed quarterly in March, September and December. The full annual review is in June.

Next Index Review: 9 September 2022.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif