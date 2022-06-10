Euronext Announces Annual Review Results Of The MIB ESG

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review for the MIB ESG index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 17 June 2022 and

Results of the Annual Review

MIB ESG Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: ANIMA HOLDING AUTOGRILL UNIPOLSAI BREMBO MFE - B

Euronext retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 15 June 2022.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review MIB ESG Family

The MIB ESG is reviewed quarterly in March, September and December. The full annual review is in June.

Next Index Review: 9 September 2022.