Euronext Announces Annual Review Results Of The AEX® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review for the AEX®, AMX® and AScX®. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 22 March 2021.
Results of the Annual Review
AEX®
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES
|
ABN AMRO BANK
|
SIGNIFY
|
GALAPAGOS
AMX®
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
ABN AMRO BANK
|
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES
|
ALFEN
|
NSI
|
AMG
|
SIGNIFY
|
GALAPAGOS
|
AScX®
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
CM.COM
|
ALFEN
|
HUNTER DOUGLAS
|
AMG
|
KIADIS
|
ICT GROUP
|
NSI
|
The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 17 March 2021.
All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review AEX® family
The AEX® is reviewed quarterly June, September and December. The full annual review is in March. The June, September and December reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies and to replace removed constituents.