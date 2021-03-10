 Skip to main Content
Euronext Announces Annual Review Results Of The AEX® Family

Date 10/03/2021

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review for the AEX®, AMX® and AScX®. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 22 March 2021.


Results of the Annual Review

AEX®

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES

ABN AMRO BANK

SIGNIFY

GALAPAGOS

 

AMX®

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

ABN AMRO BANK

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES

ALFEN

NSI

AMG

SIGNIFY

GALAPAGOS

 

 

AScX®

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

CM.COM

ALFEN

HUNTER DOUGLAS

AMG

KIADIS

ICT GROUP

NSI

 

 

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 17 March 2021.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review AEX® family

The AEX® is reviewed quarterly June, September and December. The full annual review is in March. The June, September and December reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies and to replace removed constituents.