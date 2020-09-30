Euronext: Agilyx Admitted To Trading

The cleantech company Agilyx has today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market (ticker code: AGLX-ME).
Agilyx has developed technologies and systems to recycle plastic. Recently, Agilyx raised NOK 300 million through a private placement. The placement attracted strong interest from existing shareholders in Agilyx, as well as high quality ESG focused institutional investors and was approximately ten times oversubscribed, announced Agilyx.
“Our vision is to fully utilize waste plastic as a valuable renewable resource – creating a true circular economy for plastics, a material that we all have come to depend on in our daily lives. This successful capital increase, combined with a listing on Merkur Market, provides us with a strong financial platform to take significant steps towards fulfilling this,” said Peter Norris, Chairman of the Agilyx Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Virgin Group.
“We will now continue to improve our capabilities and push forward in accelerating the many projects in our development pipeline, in addition to our commercially operational facility in Oregon, US, CEO Tim Stedman said.
About Agilyx Agilyx is a pioneer in the advanced recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. With Agilyx’s chemical recycling technology and intelligent feedstock management system, mixed plastic waste can be converted to new virgin-equivalent plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels – creating the opportunity for true circularity. www.agilyx.com