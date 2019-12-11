Euronext: Quarterly Review Of The BEL 20, BEL Mid, And BEL Small

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, and BEL Small® indices. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 23 December 2019.
Results of the December 2019 Review:
BEL 20®
|
INCLUSION OF:
|
EXCLUSION OF:
|
none
|
none
BEL Mid®
|
INCLUSION OF:
|
EXCLUSION OF:
|
The National Bank of Belgium
|
Exmar
|
|
Sioen
BEL Small®
|
INCLUSION OF:
|
EXCLUSION OF:
|
Exmar
|
none
|
Sioen
|
The Administrator retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 18 December 2019. All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review BEL 20®, BEL Mid® and BEL Small®
The BEL 20®, BEL Mid® and BEL Small® are reviewed quarterly in June, September and December. The full annual review is in March. The quarterly reviews serve to replace removed constituents and to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies.