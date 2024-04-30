Euroclear Achieves Strong First Quarter Results

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in market-wide application of international sanctions. Euroclear considers the application of international sanctions as a key priority. Therefore, well established processes are in place which have allowed the group to implement the sanctions while maintaining our normal course of business.



As a result of the sanctions, blocked coupon payments and redemptions owed to sanctioned entities continue to accumulate on Euroclear Bank’s balance sheet. At the end of Q1 2024, Euroclear Bank’s balance sheet totalled €199 billion, of which €159 billion relate to sanctioned Russian assets.



In line with Euroclear’s Risk Appetite and Policies and as expected by the EU Capital Requirements Regulation, Euroclear’s cash balances are re-invested to minimise risk and capital requirements. In the first quarter of 2024, interest arising on cash balances from Russian-sanctioned assets was approximately €1.6 billion. Such interest earnings are driven by the prevailing interest rates and the amount of cash balances that Euroclear is required to invest. Subject to Belgian corporate tax, these earnings generated almost €400 million tax revenue for the Belgian State. As such, future earnings will be influenced by the evolving interest rate environment.



Effective 15 February 2024, the EU Council adopted a Regulation* providing for an obligation for Central Securities Depositories holding reserves and assets of the Central Bank of Russia** to apply specific rules in relation to the cash balances accumulating due to restrictive measures. These central securities depositories, including Euroclear, should account for and manage such extraordinary cash balances separately from their other activities, should keep separate the net profit generated and should not dispose of these ensuing net profits (e.g. in the form of dividends to shareholders). Euroclear has since the imposition of sanctions reported the profitability separately and now, in addition, Euroclear is reporting separately the profitability related to the Central Bank of Russia’s immobilised assets as from 15 February 2024 – as disclosed in the table above.

Euroclear continues to act prudently and to further strengthen its capital by retaining Russian sanction related profits as a buffer against current and future risks. There are still many unknown risks given the current external climate and how it could evolve.

Various parties in Russia contest the consequences of the application of sanctions, with a significant number of legal proceedings ongoing, almost exclusively in Russian courts. The impact of the lawsuits on Euroclear is uncertain but the probability of unfavourable rulings is high since Russia does not recognise the international sanctions. Euroclear will continue to defend itself against all legal claims.

Euroclear notes that various options to use profits generated by sanctioned amounts held by financial institutions, including Euroclear, for the financing of Ukraine are being considered. Euroclear is focused on minimising potential legal, financial and operational risks that may arise for itself and its clients from the implementation of any proposals made or measures taken, while complying with its obligations.