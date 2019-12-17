Eurex’s ESG Segment Exceeds Half A Million Traded Contracts

Eurex's Environmental Social Government (ESG) derivatives reached half a million traded contracts on 12 December, with a nominal value of EUR 7 billion. This milestone, which further demonstrates Eurex’s leading role in this segment, was achieved shortly before the quarterly expiration date on which many traders have to roll their exposure.
Vassilis Vergotis, Head of Strategy and Product Design – Equity, Index and Digital Assets: “Liquidity is of greatest importance and we are therefore very happy about the response from the market, especially with 55 percent of the flow coming from end-clients and asset owners.”
On February 18, Eurex started with an offering focused in the European region, introducing futures based on the highly liquid STOXX® benchmarks covering ESG Exclusions, Low Carbon and Climate. In October, it was the first exchange to list options on the STOXX® Europe 600 ESG-X – by far the most popular among the three ESG indexes.
Just recently the exchange announced the second step of its ESG strategy: starting in February 2020 further contracts on various global, pan-regional and regional ESG index benchmarks will be introduced.
Alongside the launch of STOXX® USA 500 ESG-X index futures that will complement the existing STOXX® product suite, the new products will use MSCI’s ESG screened index family. These will cover USA, World, EM, EAFE and Japan regions. The extended offer will be available before the March 2020 roll.
Depending on the industry’s needs, Eurex will explore derivatives introduction on additional ESG methodologies in 2020.