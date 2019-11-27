Eurex Wins risk.net “Exchange Of The Year” Award

More than 350 guests gathered at The Brewery in London on the evening of the 26 November to celebrate this year’s winners of the Risk.net Awards.
The winners are determined by the editors and journalists of Risk.net and Risk magazine. All entries undergo a three-part judging process that begins with the submission of pitch documents, followed by personal interviews and client calls. An extract from the jury's verdict on Eurex:
“A decade-long project to futurize equity swap products critical to the functioning of the OTC markets combined with the old-fashioned virtue of listening to its customers saw Eurex overhaul all-comers this year to become the world’s largest exchange operator by open interest.”
Michael Peters, Member of the Eurex Frankfurt Executive Board, accepted the award on behalf of Eurex: “We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award as a recognition for our continuous efforts to deliver best in class innovations to our clients. Let's take this as a motivation for superior solutions in the future.”
Awards are nice to have but hard to earn; knowing this, this success is a real incentive for the new year.