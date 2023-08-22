Eurex To launch Daily Options

Eurex extends its diversified equity index product suite by listing Daily Options.

Trading in EURO STOXX 50 ® Index EoD Options (OEXP) will start as of 28 August 2023.

Index EoD Options (OEXP) will start as of 28 August 2023. Institutional demand for options with short-term expiries has strongly increased as investors seek to react quickly and precisely to specific market events.

Eurex will start with Daily Options on the EURO STOXX 50 Index. The new options will be offered with expirations on the next five trading days. Different from existing EURO STOXX 50 Index Options (OESX), the new contracts will be settled “end-of-day”. This will be based on the index closing price which is calculated at 17:30 CET compared to the intra-day expiry at 12:00 CET in the already listed OESX.

The new EURO STOXX 50 Index EoD Options (OEXP) will offer in addition to daily expirations also month-end expirations. These will be available for the next three consecutive months. Four Liquidity Providers have committed to provide quotes for this new offering as of trading day one.

Daily Options as additional innovative solution for the market

The demand for daily expiring options has increased during recent years, especially among institutional investors. They allow to target exposures or hedge risk around specific events such as economic data releases or central bank meetings.

Randolf Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “Particularly against the backdrop of increasingly volatile markets, Daily Options are another innovative solution for the professional market to efficiently manage exposures in a regulated and transparent market environment.”

Eurex is the most diversified index derivatives exchange with nearly 400 listed index derivatives contracts. Among them futures and options on EURO STOXX 50 are the most traded contracts. In July nearly 19 million EURO STOXX 50 Index Options contracts and more than 15 million EURO STOXX 50 Index Futures contracts were traded at Eurex.