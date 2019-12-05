Eurex Takes Its ESG Offering To A Global Level - New Futures Using MSCI ESG Screened Indexes To Be Launched In March 2020 - Covering USA, World, EM, EAFE And Japan

The global derivatives exchange Eurex will expand its ESG equity index-linked product suite during the first quarter of 2020. With the introduction of derivatives on sustainable versions of various regional and global benchmarks, Eurex will achieve global coverage with its ESG offering.
The new products are planned to be introduced on 2 March 2020, well ahead of the quarterly roll. The products will use MSCI’s ESG screened index suite, covering USA, World, EM, EAFE and Japan.
Michael Peters, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “Driven by the growth of ESG assets, the strong demand from both retail and institutional investors, and the overall dynamics of the market, we want to give our clients maximum flexibility when it comes to selecting their ESG investment approaches.”
George Harrington, Global Head of Futures and Options Licensing at MSCI: “We are excited to continue to build our strategic relationship with Eurex in relation to this diverse and innovative range of ESG indexes .”
The new product launches mark the next step in Eurex's ESG strategy. Eurex started in February 2019 with the introduction of the first European ESG derivatives product suite, a segment that has traded nearly half a million contracts so far this year.
The new product announcement comes after Eurex and MSCI recently agreed on a long-term extension of their strategic relationship that includes new licenses for Eurex’s listed ESG equity index derivatives. Depending on the market’s needs, the exchange will look into further products and additional ESG methodologies to be introduced in 2020.