Eurex Opens Its Markets To A Broader U.S. Client Base

Eurex will open its markets to further member groups in the U.S. As of 16 September 2024, the leading European derivatives exchange will allow U.S. Introducing Brokers (IB) to become direct exchange members. The European-based exchange is thus once again living up to its claim of making its markets easily accessible to a broad global trading community.



The U.S. regulatory authority CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) announced in July that it has approved final rules amending Part 48 of its regulations. This change allows CFTC-registered foreign boards of trade (FBOTs) to give U.S. IBs registered with the CFTC direct access to their electronic trading systems.



IBs generally act as intermediaries between clients and brokers. So far, U.S. market participants utilizing Introducing Brokers to trade on Eurex had been limited to non-U.S.-based Introducing Brokers, many of whom were not available after markets closed in Europe. The new regulation and Eurex’s new offer will enable U.S. clients to continue to execute via U.S. Introducing Brokers for the full U.S. trading day.



A wide range of European and global benchmark derivatives can be traded on Eurex till the end of the U.S. trading day, these include flagship derivatives such as EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 600, German Bond Futures or a broad range of MSCI derivatives.



Robbert Booij, CEO of Eurex: “Providing clients with easy access to our markets is a top priority for us. This latest move offers U.S. market participants greater choice and will provide them with greater efficiency in terms of trading and risk management.”