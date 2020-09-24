 Skip to main Content
Eurex Named ‘European Derivatives Exchange Of The Year’ By Global Capital

Date 24/09/2020

Being recognized and awarded for one’s performance is always nice, especially when the jury at the Global Derivatives Awards 2020 – hosted by Global Capital – pays tribute to the “excellent understanding of the competitive landscape and intelligent product creation” at Eurex.

We are proud of this award and promise to keep on with our way of working, and anticipating our clients’ needs with innovative products and solutions.
We also received a special mention for our roll-out of our ESG derivatives. Read more in this article.

Further information

Global Capital Awards