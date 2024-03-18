Eurex Launches Futures Contract On Semiconductor Industry

Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, is expanding its suite of sector index futures. As of today, Deutsche Boerse’s derivatives arm launched its first futures contract based on a semiconductor index. Eurex is thus responding to the growing relevance of the semiconductor industry during recent years.

Semiconductor industry as new investment theme

Semiconductors are essential for the areas of communication, technology, and defense. In particular, developments in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving have increased interest in this sector. As a result, investors are seeking more exposure to the largest semiconductor companies, globally.

In collaboration with Deutsche Boerse’s index provider ISS STOXX, Eurex has developed an index that covers the 30 largest global semiconductor companies, listed on U.S. exchanges. This includes Nvidia, one of the most popular stocks in that industry recently. The index is a USD based price return index and was recently launched. STOXX Semiconductor 30 Index Futures will be trading around the clock from 1:00 CET (8a.m. Hong Kong / Singapore) to 22:15 CET, also covering the full trading day in the U.S. and Asia. The product launch will be supported by a liquidity provider scheme, offering regular rebates and revenue-sharing elements from day one.

Strong interest from Asian investors

Randolf Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “Recent global uncertainties have prompted nations to prioritize the secure production and distribution of semiconductors. Consequently, our STOXX Semiconductor 30 Index Futures are reflecting the growing appetite for semiconductors as a new investment theme. We are seeing a noticeable demand from Asia in particular, as Taiwanese companies are well represented in the index.”

Axel Lomholt, General Manager at STOXX: “The STOXX Semiconductor 30 Index represents the leading companies within a rapidly flourishing industry, all meticulously selected through a rules-based and transparent methodology. Our great collaboration with Eurex reflects a terrific opportunity to further enrich the derivatives market, particularly in combination with themes and sectors, leveraging our innovative index-based solutions.“