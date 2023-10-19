Eurex Expands Its Crypto Derivatives Suite With Options On FTSE Bitcoin Index Futures

New contracts are listed as Options on Futures in EUR and USD, with the respective Bitcoin index future as underlying, equivalent to 1 Bitcoin. Both Options and Futures expire at the same time (17:00 CET) on the last Friday of the month. Alongside monthly and quarterly maturities, weekly expiring contracts will also be available to trade. FTSE Bitcoin Index (USD & EUR) is the reference rate for the final settlement for the underlying futures contracts. It is determined as the volume time weighted average of the FTSE DAR Digital Asset Price over the 15-minute period before the fixing time. Liquidity will be supported by orderbook and over-the-counter liquidity providers.